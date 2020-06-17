The Greek Festival, which was moved from late May to late August, has been canceled for 2020 along with the Mini Greek Festival, which is typically held in the fall.
"We had hoped the postponement of the Richmond Greek Festival would allow us time to come together, but with the unpredictability of COVID-19, we now feel cancellation is the best solution," organizers said via email and in a post to their social media.
Two other Richmond festivals that were scheduled for October were canceled this week. On Tuesday, organizers for the Richmond Folk Festival and 2nd Street Festival said they couldn't safely hold the events out of concern that large gatherings could spread the coronavirus.
Preparations for the Greek Festival, which typically draws over 30,000 people to Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, happen months in advance and organizers decided to cancel the events in the best interests of visitors, staff and volunteers. The Mini Greek Fest is a smaller, to-go or dine-in version of the festival.
The Richmond Greek Festival, first held by the church in 1976 as a fundraiser for the city's children's hospital, plans to return June 3-June 6, 2021.
