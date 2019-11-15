"Hamilton" starts its Richmond run this week and it's a hot ticket.
If you haven't gotten your seats yet, a lottery for $10 tickets opens Sunday at 11 a.m. for the Tuesday performance.
Forty $10 tickets will be offered for every performance throughout the musical's run. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin two days before each performance.
Here’s how to enter the lottery:
Use the official app for “Hamilton,” available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (hamiltonmusical.com/app).
You can also visit hamiltonmusical.com/lottery to register.
The lottery opens at 11 a.m. and will close for entry at 9 a.m. on Monday.
Winner and nonwinner notifications will be sent between noon and 4 p.m. the day prior to the performance via email and text message.
No purchase or payment is necessary to enter or participate.
Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets at $10.
Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.
Broadway in Richmond has also released $79 tickets for the first week of "Hamilton," but those seats have an obstructed view. More seats will be released daily. Broadway in Richmond suggests checking BroadwayInRichmond.com daily as more tickets become available.
As of this writing, the best availability for regular price tickets is currently during week two, Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, and week three, Dec. 3 to Dec. 6 for weeknight performances.
“Hamilton” will be performed Nov. 19 to Dec. 8 at the Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St.
Regular tickets which run up to $249, with a few $399 premium seats still available, can be purchased at https://hamilton.etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
More information on the "Hamilton" can be found in the Culture section.
