The touring version of the hit Broadway musical "Hamilton" is kicking off its Richmond run with a literal bang at The Diamond.
On Saturday, Nov. 16, fans can enjoy a 15-minute fireworks extravaganza choreographed to selections from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s "Hamilton."
The family-friendly evening, called Hamilton Arrives: Fireworks Spectacular at The Diamond, will include an interview with Tony award-winning actor Chris Jackson, who starred in the role of George Washington in the original Broadway production and historical re-enactors. The event is hosted by The Virginia Museum of History & Culture and the Flying Squirrels.
Doors open at 5 p.m., fireworks expected around 7:15 p.m. Tickets are $25. A limited number of VIP tickets will be available for $100 and include a meet and greet with Chris Jackson and seating on the field for the fireworks.
"Hamilton" will run Nov. 19 through Dec. 8 at the Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. Tickets are still available through etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
The Virginia Museum of History & Culture at 428 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard will be hosting special events and exhibits to coincide with the "Hamilton" run in Richmond.
For example, "Founding Frenemies: Hamilton and The Virginians," an exhibit exploring Alexander Hamilton’s relations with the founding generation of Virginians, will run from Oct. 19 through Feb. 2.
For more information, go to https://www.virginiahistory.org/hamilton.
