20190705_MET_FIREWORKS_AWE02

Fireworks at the Diamond. (July 4, 2019)

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND

The touring version of the hit Broadway musical "Hamilton" is kicking off its Richmond run with a literal bang at The Diamond.

On Saturday, Nov. 16, fans can enjoy a 15-minute fireworks extravaganza choreographed to selections from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s "Hamilton."

The family-friendly evening, called Hamilton Arrives: Fireworks Spectacular at The Diamond, will include an interview with Tony award-winning actor Chris Jackson, who starred in the role of George Washington in the original Broadway production and historical re-enactors. The event is hosted by The Virginia Museum of History & Culture and the Flying Squirrels.

Doors open at 5 p.m., fireworks expected around 7:15 p.m. Tickets are $25. A limited number of VIP tickets will be available for $100 and include a meet and greet with Chris Jackson and seating on the field for the fireworks.

"Hamilton" will run Nov. 19 through Dec. 8 at the Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. Tickets are still available through etix.com or (800) 514-3849.

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture at 428 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard will be hosting special events and exhibits to coincide with the "Hamilton" run in Richmond.

For example, "Founding Frenemies: Hamilton and The Virginians," an exhibit exploring Alexander Hamilton’s relations with the founding generation of Virginians, will run from Oct. 19 through Feb. 2.

For more information, go to https://www.virginiahistory.org/hamilton.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Colleen Curran covers arts and entertainment for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She writes the weekly column Top Five Weekend Events.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription