"Hamilton" makes its Richmond debut tonight at 7:30 p.m. and that means: traffic.
Expect heavy traffic around the Altria Theater at 6 N. Laurel St. starting today through its three-week run ending on Dec. 8.
Theater-goers are encouraged to use Uber, Lyft, taxis or the GRTC Pulse as parking is expected to be challenging.
Parking is available at Virginia Commonwealth University parking lots near the theater.
The VCU West Main Deck is located at 801 W. Main St. (between Laurel & Cherry), $10 cash only.
Secondary parking at VCU West Cary Street Parking Deck, 1201 W. Cary St. at Harrison St., has hourly rates and is credit card only.
Street parking is also available in the area, though very limited, including three handicapped parking spots on Main Street just west of Laurel Street.
Patrons area also urged to arrive at the theater earlier than usual due to long entry and will call lines.
The Altria seats roughly 3,000 people and the theater is expected to be full for most performances.
If you don't need to be in the area, steer clear.
