“Hamilton” made its Richmond debut Tuesday and that means one thing: traffic.
Expect heavy traffic around the Altria Theater at 6 N. Laurel St. starting Tuesday through its three-week run ending on Dec. 8.
Theater-goers are encouraged to use Uber, Lyft or taxis as parking is expected to be challenging.
Parking is available at Virginia Commonwealth University parking lots near the theater.
The VCU West Main Deck is located at 801 W. Main St. (between Laurel and Cherry streets), and is $10 cash only.
Secondary parking at VCU West Cary Street Parking Deck, 1201 W. Cary St. at Harrison St., has hourly rates and accepts credit cards only.
Street parking is also available in the area, though very limited, including three handicapped parking spots on Main Street just west of Laurel Street.
Patrons are also urged to arrive at the theater earlier than usual due to long entry and will call lines.
The Altria seats roughly 3,000 people and the theater is expected to be full for most performances.
If you don’t need to be in the area, steer clear.
Slow news day obviously. I have been to a number of sold out performances at the Mosque/Landmark or whatever it is now called. How is this any different? VT plays VA next week at Scott Stadium. RTD news flash: You might encounter more traffic and less parking!!!
