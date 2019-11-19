20190928_MET_HAMILTON_JW04

People waited in line at the Altria Theater in September to buy tickets for the hit musical “Hamilton,” which opens Tuesday in Richmond and runs through Dec. 8.

“Hamilton” made its Richmond debut Tuesday and that means one thing: traffic.

Expect heavy traffic around the Altria Theater at 6 N. Laurel St. starting Tuesday through its three-week run ending on Dec. 8.

Theater-goers are encouraged to use Uber, Lyft or taxis as parking is expected to be challenging.

Parking is available at Virginia Commonwealth University parking lots near the theater.

The VCU West Main Deck is located at 801 W. Main St. (between Laurel and Cherry streets), and is $10 cash only.

Secondary parking at VCU West Cary Street Parking Deck, 1201 W. Cary St. at Harrison St., has hourly rates and accepts credit cards only.

Street parking is also available in the area, though very limited, including three handicapped parking spots on Main Street just west of Laurel Street.

Patrons are also urged to arrive at the theater earlier than usual due to long entry and will call lines.

The Altria seats roughly 3,000 people and the theater is expected to be full for most performances.

If you don’t need to be in the area, steer clear.

