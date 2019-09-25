Giggling and silly, a flurry of girls in sparkly shoes and boys with slick-backed hair spilled out onto the dance floor looking for the perfect space.
A moment later, the wiggles were gone and they were all business as partners embraced each other — tall postures, heads held high, pointed toes — while dance instructor Mariya Vysotskaya clapped and counted the musical beats out loud. The dancers were as young as 5, as old as 18, and as pairs, they all moved around one another with coordinated precision.
Located near the intersection of Three Chopt and Cox roads in Henrico County, The Ballroom Club is a hub, of sorts. Dancing is the mission, as it offers a variety of dance classes for all ages and ability levels. At the helm are Russian-born Vysotskaya, Ukraine- native Taisa Polishchuk, Gabor Seres of Hungary, Richmonder Pete Godfrey — who have nearly a century of dancing, teaching and competitive experience among them — plus King William County resident David Robinson, the club’s financial officer.
It’s a place where disciplined leadership results in competitive champions and trophies. One young couple, Ariana Hubik and Emmett Hallstrom, is currently ranked second in the nation in the under-9 age group for the National DanceSport Championships, held each April. They’re hoping for gold next spring.
But The Ballroom Club has also become something more for a small segment of the area’s international community. Dropping off their children at weekly sessions — sometimes up to four times each week — parents linger on the sidewalk outside and hang out by their cars to chat in their native Russian and Ukrainian, but also Greek, Italian and more. Flags flying above the studio’s entrance represent the United States, Russia, Hungary, Ukraine and Italy, and Vysotskaya flips between English and Russian when coaching the children on the dance floor.
Many of her young dancers know two and even three languages.
Under this roof, birthdays and accomplishments are celebrated as one big family, multicultural relationships are cultivated, and in the few minutes before and after dance lessons, life’s ups and downs take priority over step counts and techniques.
***
The Ballroom Club, launched in March, offers international-style ballroom dancing — specifically International Standard and Latin-American Smooth and Rhythm — as well as American-style dancing. Those dances include the waltz, tango, quickstep, foxtrot, samba, rumba and cha cha. Godfrey explained that the biggest distinction between the two is that international styles are taught with competition as the focus; American styles are taught for social events and recreational dancing.
It’s an endeavor built on a mutual love of dancing among five people from very different corners of the world.
Godfrey has been teaching for 43 years and dancing in studios all over Richmond for even longer. He taught Polishchuk as a teen, after she arrived in the U.S. with her parents from Ukraine, and he’s also taught Robinson for the past five years.
Vysotskaya, a former competitive dancer, came to the U.S. in 2007. In addition to teaching, she founded Dancing Classrooms Greater Richmond, a local chapter of the national nonprofit organization that provides dance classes to fifth- and eighth-grade students in underserved communities as a way to build confidence and self-esteem.
Lastly, Seres is a former Hungarian national ballroom champion who came to Richmond nearly a decade ago, and partnered with Vysotskaya professionally.
In short, all paths led to Richmond and, specifically, another Henrico studio, where Godfrey and Polishchuk were already teaching. Godfrey said within the past year, it became clear to all of them that they needed more space to accommodate their growing customer base.
Classes are offered for children and adults — Godfrey said his oldest student is 83 — though the children’s classes, in particular, have taken off in recent years. Vysotskaya leads those classes, which incorporate a little bit of everything. Upward of 50 or 60 children take weekly lessons, and most come from Henrico, though some travel from throughout the metro Richmond area.
Godfrey, with financial support from Robinson, floated the idea of opening a new studio to Polishchuk, Vysotskaya and Seres.
Everyone jumped on board.
Though unintentional, “we kind of launched an international community,” Godfrey said. They secured the studio space in March and started on renovations. He said their dance students of all ages pitched in to work on the studio, painting and cleaning. Vysotskaya’s mother provided some of the studio’s artwork.
The official grand opening celebration was earlier this month.
“It’s just amazing to me how this came together,” Godfrey said. “The way the people will jump in and help you — it’s mind-blowing to me — it’s a community unlike any other.”
Robinson said he wanted to help get a dream off the ground.
“I had the faith ... that they could do this,” he said about the four others running their own studio.
“I saw all this talent out there, [and] if somebody would just give these people a chance ...” Robinson said, then paused. “Look what they’re doing with it — it’s a treasure.”
Seres likened the studio to a family. He said they’ve created an environment where individual heritage not only exists, but also thrives.
“It’s more like at home,” he said, adding that in Hungary, dancing is “something that we all learn at some point.”
“Think of your distant family get-togethers,” he said, and “this would be it.”
***
On a Friday evening earlier this month, parents and relatives lined the walls of the bright studio for one of the club’s frequent dance parties.
The parties serve several purposes. Part dress rehearsal, it’s a chance for Vysotskaya to take a careful look at her students’ progress — they have a dance competition coming up in early October in North Carolina, a qualifying event toward the national championships next spring.
It’s also an opportunity for parents to watch their children perform, since most don’t hang around for the duration of the regular lessons. Yet, there was another reason: It was time for the club’s quarterly birthday celebration, complete with cakes and presents, for all the students who had summer birthdays. Food arrived from the nearby Grapevine restaurant, and Godfrey was quick to point out the supportive relationship between the dance studio and the Greek-Italian eatery across the street.
While there’s no shortage of girls who dance, boys will often show up initially to help out as a partner — either willingly or sometimes bribed by siblings — and then find that they enjoy it.
Davis Hollister, 12, has been taking dancing lessons with Vysotskaya for more than two years. Before then, it wasn’t anything he’d considered, he said, during a break in a weekly lesson last month. A neighbor whose daughter was taking lessons needed a partner, so she approached Hollister about helping out.
“I didn’t know anything about it, [but] I liked it a lot,” said Hollister, whose other interests include musical theater and playing saxophone and clarinet.
“I do something that’s different from a lot of my friends,” he said. “They’re all doing soccer and football, and I’m like, ‘I dance.’”
But “it does take talent and it takes skill,” he said, and then there are the social benefits.
“I guess I’m a ladies’ man now,” Hollister said. “My mom told me all the girls are going to want to dance with me.”
Amy Hollister said her son has performed with SPARC and HATTheatre. Watching him and his peers on the dance floor, “there’s something really charming about seeing [children] do something that’s so adult,” she said. “It kind of warms your heart — it’s very sweet and old-fashioned, but also contemporary.”
It’s also more complex than many understand.
“It combines so many different skills,” she explained. “ It’s clearly the physical, but it’s also the mental in knowing the steps, [and] it’s the partnership — they really look out for each other.”
Three of Alona Ioanidis’ four children — Michelle, 4, Eva, 8, and Evan, 10 — take dance lessons at The Ballroom Club. Growing up in Greece and then living in Spain, where some of her children were born and where “everyone dances,” she said they looked for ballroom dancing classes when the family moved to Richmond in 2015, with little luck.
On a whim, they visited the Richmond Salsa Festival several years ago, and it’s there they heard that Vysotskaya taught children’s dance lessons.
“She’s an amazing teacher — strict during the lesson and motherly [and] kind after the lesson,” Ioanidis said. Her son Evan wasn’t into dancing — at first. However, his sister Eva needed a partner, “so we bribed her brother into going with her,” she said jokingly. “He resisted for a while and then he loved it, and he’s been dancing now for almost three years.”
Dancing at The Ballroom Club is more than just something her children do to keep busy, Ioanidis said. She called the studio a “secret garden,” a place where their hearts and minds are nurtured with as much intensity and grace as their bodies.
“They can forget about the world outside and dance,” she said. When life is overwhelming, or they had a bad day at school, “they brew on it until dance, but once on that dance floor, all the bad feelings evaporate.”
“That’s what it is — the other world,” she said, “where they can be themselves.”
