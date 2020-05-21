Henricus Historical Park – the open-air, living history museum in Chester – is planning for a June 3 reopening.
“This has been a challenging period for everyone and we at Henricus are excited to finally reopen,” said the park's executive director Charles L. Grant, in a press release Thursday.
The park will be taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including a one-way travel pattern to manage flow of visitors and by strongly encouraging visitors to wear masks and pay with credit cards.
“Our goal is to welcome visitors in a safe environment while maintaining the historic atmosphere and quality programming that everyone has come to expect of Henricus," Grant said. "It’s a balance, but one that our professional team at Henricus has rehearsed and is well prepared to execute for the benefit of the public. I hope folks will seize the opportunity to get out of the house and take in some history while enjoying the scenic beauty of Henricus and Dutch Gap.”
Once open, the historical parks hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday through Sunday. Admission is $9 for adults and $7 for children 3 to 12.
The bluff, bathrooms and walking trails at Henricus have remained open.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.