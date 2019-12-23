Holidays are all about finding joy in long-held traditions.
"The Hip Hop Nutcracker," however, both holds onto traditions and lets them go, one power move at a time.
The Hip Hop Nutcracker arrives in Richmond on Thursday, Dec. 26 at the Altria Theater. The high-energy show is in the midst of its fifth national tour, though its the first time it's come to Richmond, said co-creator, director and choreographer Jennifer Weber by phone earlier this month from New York City. Weber and co-creator Mike Fitelson started working on the show about seven years ago, she said, when she was running a hip-hop dance studio.
While keeping Tchaikovsky's beloved score and the general Nutcracker story line intact, Weber said the dynamics of the show were completely updated to reflect an urban environment with digital effects that turn 19th-century Germany into present-day New York City. Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince visit the lands of sweets and battle a gang of mice, all with moves that have been "translated" from ballet to hip-hop dancing, she said.
"You do get to hear all the music...[and] you get to see so many of the famous things," she said, elements like the mice, Drosselmeyer, and the Russian dancers, "Its just interpreted in a different dance language."
A cast of 12 dancers is accompanied by Violinist Jarvis Benson, DJ Boo as performance DJ, and rap pioneer Kurtis Blow as special guest MC.
By phone, Blow, 60, said that a mutual friend of the show's organizers introduced him to the production. He said he was a bit skeptical at first - "the hip-hop what?" - he recalled thinking, but immediately loved how modern beats and street dancing were melded with the classic score.
"It was incredible," he said. "I was floored to see that - it was a whole new flavor. "
Blow opens the show - "I get everyone ready for the production," he said - with his popular "Christmas Rappin'," which debuted in late 1979. He follows that with a medley of "old-school hip-hop songs," and ends the show with his 1980 song, "The Breaks," which became the first certified gold record rap song.
Weber said the all-ages show is both family-friendly and perfect for date nights.
“I’m constantly surprised by and most proud…to be able to see so many different people," she said.
Blow echoed those thoughts, saying the show attracts both "the theater crowd and the hip-hop crowd."
During the holiday season, "love is in the air," he said. "People are really having a good time and everyone leaves with that spirit of love."
He added: "We need that now more than ever."
