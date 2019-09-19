Get ready for "Hot Rods and Hot Licks" at the Richmond Folk Festival this year.
That's the theme for the Virginia Folklife Area, sponsored by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
“Virginians have had an ongoing love affair with automobiles,” state folklorist Jon Lohman said in a statement announcing the theme. “In addition to revolutionizing travel, it transformed our very conception of the American landscape and captured the imaginations of young people everywhere.”
Folk Fest goers will get to see hot rods and collectible cars up close in the Folklife area, as well as meet and greet with local car collectors.
Master custom car designer Marty Martino will be on hand to demonstrate how a hot rod's whimsical fins are sculpted. He grew up in Richmond's West End and now runs a custom car shop in Louisa County that rolls out million-dollar cars.
There will also be demonstrations of autobody metal work, pinstriping and custom restoration.
Plus, visitors can watch the Hot Rodders of Tomorrow, a young championship-winning group from Roanoke County Schools, disassemble and reassemble a small block Chevy engine in record time.
As for music and performances in the Folklife area, the Scott Street Five String Finals will draw performances from the best bluegrass banjo players ages 18 and under.
Mongolian contortionist Mandkhai Erdembat will return to perform in the Folklife area this year. Plus Washington D.C. hip hop dance group Urban Artistry will take the stage in the Folklife area.
The Folklife Stage will also provide a home for traditional blues, bluegrass, gospel and honkey-tonk performances throughout the three-day festival.
Here's the list of performers at the Folklife stage this year:
Bryan Bowers Band (autoharp virtuoso/folk)
Danny Knicely (multi-instrumentalist and dancer)
Deborah Pratt and Clementine Macon Boyd (oyster shucking champions)
Dr. Levine and the Dreaded Blues Lady with Andrew Alli (blues)
Frank Newsome (Old-regular Baptist hymns)
J Pope (vocalist and lyricist)
Legendary Ingramettes (gospel)
Linda Lay and Springfield Exit (bluegrass)
Mandkhai Erdembat (Mongolian contortion)
Urban Artistry (house dance and hip hop)
Whitetop Mountain Band (old time)
Wild Ponies (Americana)
Willard Gayheart featuring Dori Freeman (Appalachian singer/songwriter)
The Virginia Folklife performers released on Thursday are in addition to the 22 performers already announced for this year's Richmond Folk Festival.
A few of those include Dale Watson, a well-known honky tonk and country performer from Austin, Texas, throat-singers Huun-Huu-Tu from the Russian Republic of Tuva, and Bombino, a Tuareg guitarist known as the "Sultan of Shred."
Last year, more than 210,000 people turned out to the festival.
The Richmond Folk Festival will be held Oct. 11-13 on the riverfront.
