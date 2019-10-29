If you've been waiting to get tickets to "Hamilton," they are still available and organizers have announced a lottery for $10 tickets.
Forty tickets will be sold for every performance throughout the run for $10 each. The digital lottery will open at 11 a.m. Nov. 17 for tickets to the Nov. 19 performance. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin two days before to each performance. Regular ticket prices range from $75 to $149, with a select number of $249 premium seats.
Here's how to enter the lottery:
- Use the official app for "Hamilton," available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (http://hamiltonmusical.com/app).
- You can also visit http://hamiltonmusical.com/lottery to register.
- The lottery will open at 11 a.m. two days prior to the performance date and will close for entry at 9 a.m. the day prior to the performance.
- Winner and nonwinner notifications will be sent between noon and 4 p.m. the day prior to the performance via email and text message.
- No purchase or payment is necessary to enter or participate.
- Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets at $10.
- Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.
“Hamilton” will be performed Nov. 19 to Dec. 8 at Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St.
Tickets are still available to performances and can be purchased at https://hamilton.etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
