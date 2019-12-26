2019 IN PHOTOS: Best images of the year from the Times-Dispatch

Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FREEZING FOG ACROSS PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA AND NORTHAMPTON NORTH CAROLINA EARLY THIS MORNING... AREAS OF FREEZING FOG ARE SPREADING INTO PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA ALONG THE INTERSTATE 95 CORRIDOR, INCLUDING METRO RICHMOND. SURFACE VISIBILITIES HAVE LOWERED TO LESS THAN ONE MILE IN MANY LOCATIONS, AND LOCALLY VISIBILITIES MAY BRIEFLY BE REDUCED TO ONE QUARTER MILE AT TIMES. MANY LOCATIONS ARE REPORTING TEMPERATURES AT OR BELOW FREEZING, SO THE POTENTIAL FOR SLICK ROADS EXISTS, ESPECIALLY ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES. VISIBILITIES ARE EXPECTED TO SLOWLY IMPROVE AFTER 8 AM AND TEMPERATURES WILL WARM ABOVE FREEZING AS WELL. MOTORISTS SHOULD BE ALERT FOR SUDDEN CHANGES IN VISIBILITY DUE TO THE AREAS OF FOG AND FOR SLICK ROADWAYS, ESPECIALLY ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES. DRIVE AT REDUCED SPEEDS AND USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS ONLY.