One of the best things about living in Richmond is the river and, more specifically, the James River Park System.
“James River Park is the place to get away. Its convenience can’t be ... overstated. You can walk out of the office downtown and be immersed in the wilderness in no time at all,” said Greg Velzy, an avid outdoorsman and member of the Friends of James River Park.
In late January, it seemed as if the whole of Richmond emitted a collective sigh when Nathan Burrell, a long time James River Park official who kept the park wild and safe, announced he was moving on . Burrell left Richmond’s Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities Department at the end of January after he received an unsolicited offer from Gov. Ralph Northam to serve as a deputy director with the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.
In his 17 years with the city, Burrell left his mark in more ways than one.
Burrell took over as superintendent of James River Park in 2013 after park manager Ralph White retired at the end of 2012 after working for the park for more than 30 years.
“The transition between Ralph White and Nathan Burrell was interesting,” said Jon Lugbill, executive director of Sports Backers. Sports Backers works closely with James River Park to host Dominion Energy Riverrock, an annual outdoors sports festival, as well as other events. “Ralph was a master at getting by with nothing,” Lugbill said.
White’s work helped keep the James River Park a raw piece of wilderness in the heart of a city.
“I was a fighter and a bit of a grit,” White said in a phone interview. He talked about the years he toiled in the JRPS with no budget, no staff and no infrastructure. But there was freedom in his invisibility, he said, and he used his time to protect the habitat of JRPS and to get residents involved in the park.
But for different times, come different heroes.
“Nathan is a highly trained manager with budgeting and managing skills that far exceed me,” White said.
“Nathan understood the politics of City Hall and realized that because of the volume of use of the park, [he needed] real support in money from the city of Richmond,” Lugbill said. “He worked to get financial support, and that made all the difference in the world.”
During his time as superintendent, Burrell raised the parks operational budget from approximately $535,000 to over $800,000. With the increase, he was able to expand the park staff from three to seven full-time positions.
He also secured capital improvement funding totaling over $800,000 for the park.
“I think he had the two main characteristics you need [in this position]: patience and perseverance. His patience didn’t mean he was going to accept it. Settling was not his thing. He was persistent, stubborn even, in pushing for what he believed was right,” Lugbill said.
Burrell started working at the park in 2002 as an intern. In 2003, he became trails manager. At that time, there were 15 miles of trails. He put in the sweat equity, along with hundreds of volunteers, and now there are over 50 miles of trails.
He developed the first bike skills park in Richmond on Belle Isle. The success of that led to the bike jump facility at Gillies Creek Park.
“Nathan used the trails as a mountain biker himself. I’d see him in the park with his family. He was knowledgeable about every nook and cranny. He understood the value of the personal lifestyle of being out in nature,” Lugbill said.
For the past two years, Burrell worked with the Friends of James River Park to develop a master plan for it. The city of Richmond formally approved and adopted the plan in late January.
“Nathan has always known the park needed a master plan so that we would all have a shared vision for this treasure and the asset it can be. I think it’s poetic that it was adopted by the City Council right as he exited. It will be a road map for everyone,” said Katherine Mitchell, president of the board of Friends of James River Park.
“That’s why having a master plan was so important,” Velzy said. “So that no matter who is in the role of superintendent, they will have the same goals and guiding vision.”
Bryce Wilk, a 34-year-old park ranger, took over as superintendent of James River Park last year when Burrell was promoted to facilities maintenance manager.
“We were very fortunate to get Bryce in this role. He’s a rock star. He’s a great listener and gets stuff done,” Velzy said. “And now he has the master plan that he can use as a guiding document.”
Besides the master plan, Burrell left behind a “volunteer army,” according to Lugbill.
To build the trails and gain community support for the park, Burrell gathered many groups and supporters of the park into one vast network, drawing on volunteers and help from the Friends of James River Park, the James River Outdoor Coalition, the James River Advisory Council, Sports Backers and other groups.
In 2019, more than 3,000 volunteers put in over 8,000 hours of volunteer work.
“This is our park, but he was leading the charge and building an army to keep it going. I think that will be his legacy,” Lugbill said. “Maybe now I’ll see him out in the park more, because he was always working in the evenings and on the weekends. Although, knowing Nathan, he’ll probably still be out in the park, working on something.”
In his new job, Burrell has responsibilities similar to those he had at JRPS — such as working with trails, greenways, connectivity — but on a statewide level.
He described the decision to leave as “very bittersweet,” but called it an “unknown opportunity that was too good to pass up.”
