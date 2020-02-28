Innsbrook After Hours

Innsbrook After Hours

 Anjie/Anjie Kay

The outdoor concert series Innsbrook After Hours has been nominated for outdoor venue of the year by the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Innsbrook After Hours, located in Glen Allen, is one of six outdoor music venues nominated by the 55th ACM Awards.

The other nominees are Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, N.H., The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., Rose Music Center in Huber Heights, Ohio, and The Wharf in Orange Beach, Ala.

“We were incredibly surprised and pleased when we found out this morning that we were nominated,” Larry Creeger, president of EventMakers USA and executive producer of IAH, said.

Roughly 40% to 50% of the concerts at Innsbrook After Hours are country music. Last year, the Glen Allen series drew big name country music stars Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum, Brantley Gilbert and Kane Brown.

Just under 100,000 people attended Innsbrook After Hours last year.

“Country music is by far and away the most popular music for concerts today,” Creeger said. The series balances out the line-up with a variety of performances such as The Beach Boys, Earth, Wind & Fire and Ziggy Marley.

This year’s line-up includes country acts Jamey Johnson, Billy Currington, and Aaron Lewis. More concerts will be announced in the coming weeks. The series hopes to present up to 30 shows this year.

This is the 35th season for Innsbrook After Hours, which started as a midweek concert series.

Tickets to upcoming concerts can be purchased at https://innsbrookafterhours.com.

ccurran@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6151

Twitter: @collcurran

Tags

Colleen Curran covers arts and entertainment for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She writes the weekly column Top Five Weekend Events.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started