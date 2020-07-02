Innsbrook After Hours has rescheduled all of its July shows – including the Indigo Girls, Ludacris, Lynyrd Skynyrd and more –to later in the season or to next year due to the coronavirus.
“We hope that we will be able to present shows starting in August,” Matthew Creeger, managing producer of EventMakers-USA, which hosts the outdoor concert series, said via email.
The outdoor concert series in Glen Allen was scheduled to kick off its 2020 season May 15 but those plans were scuttled due to the pandemic.
Right now, the first concert scheduled at Innsbrook is country star Toby Keith on Aug. 1, followed by a busy month with Jamey Johnson on Aug. 7, Chase Rice on Aug. 15, Aaron Lewis on Aug. 28 and many others planned for the month.
But that could change depending on capacity guidelines and the coronavirus.
Many big name performers have been moved to 2021, such as Lynyrd Skynyrd on May 27, 2021, Indigo Girls on June 16, 2021, Ludacris on July 10, 2021, The Commodores on Aug. 5 and more.
“Everyone is keenly aware that we cannot have shows until it is safe to do so and until we are allowed to do so. If we are looking at the governor's phases, we are probably looking at something after Phase Three before we can open,” Creeger said via email.
Right now, under the Phase Three guidelines, Innsbrook After Hours says that they would be allowed to open at 50% of the venue capacity, which is up to 1,000 people.
“Bands typically are compensated with a guarantee based on their draw. A show with a reduced capacity of 1,000 doesn’t work for the artists we book," Creeger said.
Max capacity at the Innsbrook After Hours Pavilion is 8,500. Attendance varies per performer, according to Creeger. Last year's shows averaged around 4,000 per performance and drew over 100,000 during its entire season.
Innsbrook After Hours is located at 4901 Lake Brook Drive, Glen Allen. The full schedule can be found at www.innsbrookafterhours.com.
***
Music at Maymont, the outdoor concert series held at the Maymont grounds, has cancelled its entire 2020 season. Carbon Leaf was scheduled to perform in July and Old Crow Medicine Show was scheduled for September, but the series has been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns and state regulations to minimize crowds in an effort to prevent further spread of the virus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.