The Goochland farm at 1700 Alvis Road in Manakin Sabot is hosting it's first sunflower festival on July 27 and 28, and Aug. 3 and 4. The farm…

If you go:

What: Alvis Farms Sunflower Festival

Where: Half-mile east of Alvis Road, Manakin Sabot (The farm is located at 1700 Alvis Road.)

When: July 27 and 28; Aug. 3 and 4; Saturdays are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sundays are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $5 per person, children 5 and under are free. Cash and credit cards accepted; cash only for milkshakes, which are $4.

Details: Chairs permitted; No outside food or drinks; Well-behaved dogs on leashes allowed.

Info: www.alvisfarmsva.com