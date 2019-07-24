Sunflowers as far as the eye can see, blanketing the gentle hills of Goochland County's Alvis Farms in golden waves as butterflies and fat bumblebees bopped from flower to flower. Nature in all its glory is a wondrous sight, and now those in charge are happy to share it.
Alvis Farms is hosting its first-ever sunflower festival over two weekends, July 27 and 28, and Aug. 3 and 4. The farm is located at 1700 Alvis Road in Manakin Sabot, where more than 50 acres of sunflowers provide the perfect backdrop for Instagram-worthy photos - or a camera-free, leisurely stroll with a butterfly or two as escorts and a cold, handmade milkshake to sip along with way.
Tickets are $5 and children 5 and under are free.
Three generations of family members work the farm, which was started in 1965. Primarily a dairy farm with a herd of nearly 2,000 Holstein cows, the farm also produces soy, alfalfa, wheat, some corn and in recent years, sunflowers. In addition to the Goochland fields, the farm spreads across thousands of acres in five other counties - Hanover, Powhatan, Henrico, Buckingham, and Northumberland.
Sisters-in-law Erin and Rachel Henley said growing sunflowers last year for the first time was a learning experience - that is, they learned just how much people loved them and were willing to sneak onto their private property for an unauthorized photo session. Some folks even stole a few stalks as souvenirs.
"It seems really innocent to go into somebody's sunflower field" and take a few flowers, Rachel Henley said, "but that's somebody's crop - you don't walk into a grocery store and just take a couple bags of chips."
Realizing they had a commodity that appealed to the public, the Henleys said they decided to take advantage of it, for two reasons. First, they're hoping to ward off potential trespassers this year, but more than that, they can financially help their farm. The dairy industry is struggling from a variety of factors, the Henleys said, and theirs is no different. Development creeps closer to their farmlands, Erin Henley said, while fewer people going into farming. There's also the impact from milk alternatives, as fewer people drink cow's milk.
Any means of ensuring their farm's future is worth trying.
The festival will feature cut flowers for sale, as well as t-shirts. Vanilla, chocolate and strawberry milkshakes will be available for $4. Part of the proceeds will benefit local agricultural organizations, including the Goochland Future Farmers of America club and the Goochland 4H livestock club, the youth groups making milkshakes and parking cars for festival-goers. The festival will feature food trucks and live music, as well as livestock and educational information about the animals on the farm.
The thought process was, "how do we diversify the farm to have steady income and not put all of our eggs in one basket," Rachel Henley said, "and also capitalize on what people want."
What people want, she said, are the sunflowers.
"They love sunflowers, they want to go see the sunflowers and they want picture of the sunflowers," Rachel Henley said about the public, "so let's capitalize on it (and) also give back to the community."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.