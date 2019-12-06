If you've driven by the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, you may have seen a flurry of activity lately.
That's because Kehinde Wiley's "Rumors of War" is being installed in advance of its public unveiling on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 3:30 p.m.
On Thursday, an installation and conservation team began the process of installing "Rumors of War" at the museum's entrance at 200 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard.
"Rumors of War" depicts an African-American figure with a crown of dreadlocks wearing sneakers and modern clothing astride a horse. Cast in bronze, the sculpture is over 27 feet tall and was on view in Times Square for the past few months.
It was created in response to Richmond’s monument of Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart on Monument Avenue.
Here's what you need to know for Tuesday's unveiling:
-The public unveiling will be held at 3:30 p.m.
-Arthur Ashe Boulevard will be closed from Ellwood Avenue to Monument Avenue from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.
-A free GRTC shuttle will be running from Rueger Playground at 3000 Grant St. to the museum from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free parking is also available at the playground.
-Parking for a fee will be available in the VMFA deck on a first come, first served basis. Visitors will only be able to enter the parking deck from Stuart Ave. or Sheppard Ave.
The artist Kehinde Wiley will speak at the event, as well as Gov. Ralph Northam, Mayor Levar Stoney, the museum’s director Alex Nyerges and others.
Richmond’s All City High School Marching Band will be performing at the event.
"Kehinde wanted to create an event that is upbeat and full of music," Jan Hatchette, a spokesperson for the museum, said. In Times Square, a marching band from New Jersey performed.
Best known for his official presidential portrait of Barack Obama, the 42-year-old artist has built his career on creating larger-than-life, regal portraits of minorities in classical poses, positioning his subjects in ways typically associated with wealthy and powerful white men.
“His work builds on the iconography of power — how individuals are memorialized and edified,” said Valerie Cassel Oliver, the museum’s curator of modern and contemporary art.
The sculpture is Wiley’s first piece of public art and the most expensive acquisition of a sculpture the VMFA has ever made. The acquisition was funded by an endowment of private donations, not state money.
Over 4,800 people have expressed interest in attending the unveiling on the VMFA's Facebook event page, as of this writing.
What a joke, I hope this isn't at the taxpayer's expense and only involves private donations! Of course, this will now assure that all the Confederate Statues will stand in Richmond. Wonder if this monument will be attacked and slogans spray-painted on it. I doubt it and hope not as conservatives don't act that way, only liberals!
"Rumors of War" …. a perfect name for a piece of art that is supposed to be a great first step in bringing the races together. Hallelujah, and period.
