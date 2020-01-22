ICA opens to the public

Institute for Contemporary Art, Richmond, opened to the public in Richmond on April 21, 2018.

The Institute for Contemporary Art at Virginia Commonwealth University is one of 20 new museums nominated for Best New Museum in USA Today's 10Best Readers’ Choice contest.

USA Today's contest launched on their website on Monday. The contest gives voters four weeks to vote for the candidate of their choice.

Voting ends Monday, Feb. 17 and the winners will be announced on 10Best on Friday, Feb. 28.

The best new art museum nominees can be found here: https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-new-museum/.

Other nominees include the Statue of Liberty Museum in New York, the Chico Children's Museum in California, and the Mascot Hall of Fame in Indiana. Museums run the gamut from avant-garde art galleries to new music museums.

According to the USA Today contest, "The new Institute for Contemporary Art at Virginia Commonwealth University highlights every medium through a changing lineup of exhibitions, live performances and film screenings. Even the building itself is a work of art, designed by Steven Holl Architects with a titanium-zinc and etched-glass exterior."

