The Irish Festival in Church Hill scheduled for March 21-22 has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.
Organizers made the announcement on their Facebook page:
"In the interest of our community health and well being, and after speaking with the Mayors Office and City Officials, we have to postpone the 35th Annual Irish Festival until a later date. It breaks our heart for this to happen, but we must keep in mind that the purpose of the Festival is to benefit our community and to celebrate our heritage. This is the right choice at this time. We are sorry for the inconvenience and we pray for the health of anyone affected by this situation."
The Irish Festival typically draws 15,000 to 20,000 people over the course of two days. The festival also draws Irish/Celtic vendors from all over the country.
Read the full post here.
The Irish Festival was planning to celebrate its 35th year in Church Hill. It is typically held the weekend after St. Patrick's Day.
Meanwhile, Shamrock the Block, the street festival on Arthur Ashe Boulevard planned for this Saturday, will still be held, as of this writing.
Organizers posted to their Facebook page:
"We want to be thoughtful but not live in fear. We have been monitoring the current news daily and we believe common sense is king here. We are asking people to use their common sense. If you are sick, stay home. If you have concerns, stay home. As event organizers, we always have hand washing stations at the event for health reasons, but we are following the CDC recommendations and are strongly encouraging hand washing throughout the day. We are adding more hand washing stations that can be refilled with soap and water as well as additional hand sanitizing stations inside all of the portalets."
Organizers said that all people pouring beer, volunteers and ticket sellers will be provided gloves/disinfectant wipes to use and sanitizing wipes will be used on the kids' play area throughout the day.
"Unless we are told otherwise by officials, we are moving forward. We hope for everyone that comes out to have a fun, healthy and enjoyable day," organizers said.
Shamrock the Block typically draws 45,000 people.
Read the full Facebook post here.
Other event cancellations due to coronavirus concerns:
VPM's Full Disclosure Live Election 2020, scheduled for March 12, has been cancelled. It was scheduled to be held at the Modlin Center for the Arts.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch will continue to update this story with other event cancellations or postponements due to coronavirus concerns. Please email Colleen Curran at ccurran@timesdispatch.com to add yours.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.