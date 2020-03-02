Tenacious D

 Shane McCauley

Jack Black's comedy rock duo, known as Tenacious D is headed to Richmond's Dominion Energy Center on Oct. 5.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m.

The Purple Nurple Tour - Twisting Hard To The Left! tour will bring Tenacious D to swing states in an effort to encourage people to vote.

"Donald Trump has proven to be the most divisive, corrupt and dangerous President in the modern history of this country, and we simply cannot stand for another four years of his administration! Now is the time to elect a REAL leader!" the duo said in a statement announcing the tour.

Tickets can be purchased at TenaciousD.com or .dominionenergycenter.com starting March 6.

