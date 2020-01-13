Comedian and actor John Cleese, of "Monty Python" fame, will be returning to Richmond in the fall for his latest show “Why There is No Hope." He will perform at the Dominion Energy Center on Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m.
Prices range from $59.50 - $122.50. VIP tickets to meet John Cleese are also available for purchase.
Tickets go on sale January 17 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased on line at DominionEnergyCenter.com, by phone at 800-513-ETIX (3849) or in person at the Dominion Energy Center and Altria Theater box offices.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.