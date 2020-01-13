JOHN CLEESE

John Cleese

 Bob King

Comedian and actor John Cleese, of "Monty Python" fame, will be returning to Richmond in the fall for his latest show “Why There is No Hope." He will perform at the Dominion Energy Center on Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Prices range from $59.50 - $122.50. VIP tickets to meet John Cleese are also available for purchase.

Tickets go on sale January 17 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased on line at DominionEnergyCenter.com, by phone at 800-513-ETIX (3849) or in person at the Dominion Energy Center and Altria Theater box offices.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription