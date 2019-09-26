On Monday, the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, part of the Smithsonian Institution, unveiled official portraits of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama. Both were by African-Americans: Kehinde Wiley painted the former president’s portrait, while Amy Sherald painted Mrs. Obama.
Kehinde Wiley's "Napoleon Leading the Army over the Alps," a rendering of "Napoleon Crossing the Alps" by Jacques-Louis David, shows how Wiley places contemporary subjects in classical settings.
Kehinde Wiley
Kehinde Wiley signing "Rumors of War."
Kehinde Wiley
NATIONAL PORTRAIT GALLERY
Artist Kehinde Wiley at the VMFA in Richmond Va. Wed. June 8, 2016.
MARK GORMUS
In December, Kehinde Wiley’s “Rumors of War” will be installed at the museum’s entrance on Arthur Ashe Boulevard, just a mile from the J.E.B. Stuart statue on Monument Avenue.
Kehinde Wiley will unveil his massive sculpture "Rumors of War," created in response to Richmond's Confederate monuments, in Times Square on Friday at 2 p.m.
The statue will remain on view in Times Square for several weeks.
In December, it will be moved to Richmond to its permanent home in front of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts on Arthur Ashe Boulevard.
The monumental sculpture will be cast in bronze and will represent an African-American youth in a striking pose sitting astride a horse.
Mounted on a pedestal, "Rumors of War" will be roughly the same size as the statue of Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart on Monument Ave., which Wiley encountered while visiting Richmond for his solo show at the VMFA and inspired him to create "Rumors of War."
Known by many as the official portrait artist of President Barack Obama, Wiley has built his career creating larger-than-life, regal portraits of minorities in classical poses, such as young African American men in modern clothing on horseback or holding swords, positioned in ways typically associated with wealthy and powerful white men.
The 42-year-old artist's paintings reference the Old Masters, with Wiley placing his contemporary subjects in classical settings.
"Wiley's young, African-American subject(s) present a powerful visual repositioning of young black men in our public consciousness while directly engaging the national conversation around monuments and their role in perpetuating incomplete narratives and contemporary inequities," the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts said in a statement announcing the Times Square unveiling.
"Rumors of War" will be placed at the museum's entrance on Arthur Ashe Boulevard just a few blocks away from the J.E.B. Stuart monument, offering a counterpoint to the Confederate monuments. Visitors will be able to walk around it and see it from all sides.
"'Rumors of War' continues Wiley's career-long investigation of the politics of representation, race, gender and power," the VMFA said in a statement.
"Rumors of War" was acquired by the VMFA in late June for an undisclosed sum and is the most expensive acquisition of a sculpture the VMFA has ever made.
The acquisition was funded by an endowment of private donations, not state money.
PHOTOS: 'Kehinde Wiley: A New Republic' exhibit at VMFA
'Morpheus' by Kehinde Wiley
'The Two Sisters' by Kehinde Wiley
'Shantavia Beale II' by Kehinde Wiley
'Napoleon Leading the Army over the Alps' by Kehinde Wiley
'Houdon Paul-Louis' by Kehinde Wiley
'Saint Remi' by Kehinde Wiley
'Two Heroic Sisters of the Grassland' by Kehinde Wiley
'Anthony of Padua' by Kehinde Wiley
'Arms of Nicolas Ruterius, Bishop of Arras' by Kehinde Wiley
'Support the Rural Population and Serve 500 Million Peasants' by Kehinde Wiley
'Colonel Platoff on His Charger' by Kehinde Wiley
'The Sisters Zénaïde and Charlotte Bonaparte' by Kehinde Wiley
'Leviathan Zodiac' by Kehinde Wiley
'Willem van Heythuysen' by Kehinde Wiley
not to my taste.
I wonder how many African Americans today, and if they were still on the green side of grass, those from the days of Lee, would understand what the meaning of this statue is …. And, more importantly, what the title. “Rumors of War” has to do with either era?
But …. no never mind, there are lots of other works of art, that only the creator understands what it is, or what it is saying, and for what purpose. Hallelujah, and period.
