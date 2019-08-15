Kings Dominion is adding a new Coconut Shores area to their 20-acre water park Soak City, set to open next year.
The park is adding a Lighthouse Landing feature which offers a multi-level play structure with twisting water slides, gigantic tipping buckets and interactive play, surrounded by an over-sized wading pool.
Right next to it, they'll be adding Sand Dune Lagoon, a mini-wave pool where little swimmers can cool down with waves of 12 inches.
The area will also include a new restaurant that serves flatbread pizzas, alcoholic beverages and local craft beer.
"As children play nearby, parents can grab a chaise lounge and relax in the newly renovated spaces of Lighthouse Landing and Sand Dune Lagoon," Kings Dominion said in a statement.
The renovated Coconut Shores area will go where the Big Wave Bay wave pool was located. Big Wave Bay never opened this year to make way for the new attractions.
Kings Dominion still has another big wave pool, Tidal Wave Bay, located at the southernmost point of the park.
Coconut Shores is set to open in May 2020.
More information at www.kingsdominion.com.
