Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, which has been closed to the public since March 15 and subsequently laid off 83% of its staff, has received a CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loan.
With the government loan, the garden will rehire many of the 89 laid-off staff positions. The rehired positions will return on a temporary basis through June 15. The PPP loan is for eight weeks and will cover some staffing through that time.
Positions will be posted on the Lewis Ginter website in stages through Wednesday, April 29, and are expected to be filled quickly. That website is lewisginter.org/visit/about/news/garden-positions-open. Former staff members will need to reapply for their positions.
A core group of 18 staff members were retained at the garden to maintain operations and prepare the garden for its reopening. That core group took significant pay cuts. The PPP loan will also be used restore the reduced pay of those staff members for eight weeks.
“Unfortunately, this is not a return to ‘normal,’” Shane Tippett, executive director, said in a statement announcing the loan. “However, this is incredibly good news for the preparations and planning underway now for the Garden’s re-opening, whenever that becomes possible.”
The garden doesn't have a re-opening date to the public yet. Staff are waiting to follow orders from the governor.
“A Garden closure past June 15 would continue to impact vital revenue streams,” Tippett said in the statement. But he added, “The safety of staff, guests, members and volunteers will continue to be the Garden’s top priority.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.