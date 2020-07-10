Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden reopens to the public on Thursday.
General admission will be limited, and visitors will choose arrival times. Online tickets are required and go on sale Sunday through lewisginter.org. Visits will be limited to two hours.
The new exhibit “M&T Bank Wind Waves and Light: Art in Motion” will be on view featuring large-scale, stainless-steel sculptures that move and change with the wind, created by artist George Sherwood. More than a dozen pieces that evoke shimmering leaves, flocks of birds, and schools of fish can be viewed throughout the garden. The artwork will be on view through Oct. 18.
Face coverings are required when indoors and strongly suggested at all times. The admissions area has also been reconfigured to maintain social distancing and one-way traffic flow.
Portions of the garden will remain closed for public safety, including some indoor areas like Butterflies Live! and sections of the Children’s Garden such as WaterPlay.
The Garden Shop, café and restrooms are open.
In late April, the garden laid off 89 staff positions due to being closed over the coronavirus. The garden received a CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program loan that allowed it to rehire about 50 people. Some staff chose not to return; some were in part-time positions; and others were in positions with activities that were on hold due to COVID-19, according to the garden.
A revised budget has been approved to be able to retain all those hired back through the PPP loan. Currently, the garden has 67 employees with some additional ones still returning, for a total of about 70 employees.
The garden at 1800 Lakeside Ave. plans to be open on a four-day schedule from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. More information at www.lewisginter.org or (804) 262-9887.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Dooley attended Georgetown College (now Georgetown University) and became the first student to rank at the head of his class during each of his four years, graduating in 1860. Soon after, James and his brother John enlisted in the Confederate Army, joining their father's unit, the First Virginia Infantry. James Dooley was wounded at the Battle of Williamsburg during the Peninsula Campaign in May, 1862. He was captured and confined for a short time. Upon his release, Dooley worked in the Confederate Ordnance Department in Richmond. After the war, Dooley completed a Master of Arts degree at Georgetown, then returned to Richmond.
We need to close Maymont too!!!! RACISTS!!!!
We need to tear the place down.
Although he was originally from the North, Ginter supported his adopted home in the Confederacy by buying Confederate bonds and waiving outstanding debts. In 1861, he joined the Confederate Army and received praise from his superiors for his heroic and logical behavior on several occasions, which earned him the nickname "The Fighting Commissary." Ginter eventually rose to the rank of Major under Generals Joseph R. Anderson and A.P. Hill, and retained this title from affectionate Southerners long after the war ended.[6] Ginter was present during Lee's surrender at Appomattox Court House, and returned to Richmond several days later.[7]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.