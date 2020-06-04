The Legendary Ingramettes, the long-running, Richmond-based gospel group, will stream an online launch event for their new album this weekend.
“Take a Look in the Book” is the group’s first album since the 2015 death of founder Maggie Ingram.
The launch event will take place Saturday at 2 p.m. on the group's Facebook page, Facebook.com/legendaryingramettes.
More details are available on the group's website at LegendaryIngramettes.com.
