MIDDLE: With Maggie Ingram (center) at the 2012 Richmond Folk Festival are (from left): Valarie Stewart, daughter Almeta Ingram-Miller and granddaughter Cheryl Maroney Yancey.

“Best I can do is put my shoes next to hers,” said Ingram-Miller. “I’m not going to try to fill her shoes.”

The Legendary Ingramettes, the long-running, Richmond-based gospel group, will stream an online launch event for their new album this weekend.

“Take a Look in the Book” is the group’s first album since the 2015 death of founder Maggie Ingram.

The launch event will take place Saturday at 2 p.m. on the group's Facebook page, Facebook.com/legendaryingramettes.

More details are available on the group's website at LegendaryIngramettes.com.

