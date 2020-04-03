Ludacris

Hip-hop star Ludacris is headed this way for a concert at Innsbrook After Hours on July 18, organizers announced Thursday.

Lynyrd Skynyrd is also scheduled to perform at Innsbrook After Hours ‘one last time’ on Thursday, July 23.

The news comes while many Richmond events and concerts are being re-arranged due to the coronavirus pandemic and Gov. Ralph Northam's stay-at-home order until June 10.

The outdoor concert series in Glen Allen was scheduled to kick off its 2020 season on May 15 with a concert from Jamey Johnson. That concert has now be rescheduled for Aug. 7.

Likewise the Billy Currington concert that was scheduled for May 29 has been moved to June 20.

Late June concerts like Aaron Lewis are still scheduled to be held at Innsbrook After Hours, as well as concerts later in the season like the Indigo Girls on July 15, Blues Traveler on July 30 and the Steve Miller Band on Aug. 12.

"We plan to continue announcing shows for this season and hope to give our fans something to look forward to when we come out of this. We are constantly assessing the status of shows on our schedule based on the guidelines and restrictions in place and by what makes sense to keep our fans safe and healthy. Our landlord has given us permission to go into October and even November if necessary to provide a full lineup in 2020," Adam Klein, a spokesperson for the concert series, said via email.

On Wednesday, Gov. Ralph Northam asked Virginians to "prepare themselves for the long haul" with projection models showing COVID-19 cases in Virginia could surge between late April and late May, extending his stay-at-home order until June 10.

Innsbrook After Hours is located at the SERVPRO of Richmond Pavilion, 4901 Lake Brook Dr., Glen Allen. For more information on the upcoming concert season, check their website at https://innsbrookafterhours.com/richmond-concert-schedule.

