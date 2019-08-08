Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden has announced that the theme for this year’s Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights will be “Magic in the Air.”

The theme refers to an exhibit coming to the Henrico County botanical garden in the spring, “Wind, Waves and Light: Art in Motion by George Sherwood.”

Sherwood creates large-scale, stainless-steel kinetic sculptures that move and change with the wind. His sculptures represent leaves, birds, waves and other facets of nature.

The Massachusetts-based artist has had his work exhibited in museums and botanical gardens. “Wind, Waves and Light” has been on view at the Huntsville Botanical Garden in Alabama and the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Maine.

GardenFest of Lights features more than a million lights and decorations. This year’s theme celebrates the “magic of flight,” organizers say.

Organizers said in a statement announcing the theme: “Guests will enjoy all manner of items that move through the air, from natural wonders (birds and butterflies), to man-made inventions (kites and airplanes) to fanciful creatures (dragons, unicorns and flying pigs!). In this year commemorating the first manned mission to land on the Moon, there will even be rocket ships and an astronaut.”

GardenFest of Lights will start before Thanksgiving this year, running from Nov. 22 to Jan. 6.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is located at 1800 Lakeside Ave. More information can be found at www.lewisginter.org.

