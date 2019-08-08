Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden has announced the theme for this year’s Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights as “Magic in the Air.”
The theme refers to a new exhibit coming to the garden in the spring of 2020 called “Wind, Waves and Light: Art in Motion by George Sherwood.”
Sherwood creates large-scale, stainless steel kinetic sculptures that move and change with the wind. His sculptures represent leaves, birds, waves and other facets of nature.
The Massachusetts-based artist has had his work exhibited in museums and botanical gardens. The exhibit, "Wind, Waves and Light," has been on view at the Huntsville Botanical Garden in Alabama and the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Maine.
GardenFest of Lights features more than a million lights and decorations. This year's theme will celebrate the "magic of flight," according to organizers.
"Guests will enjoy all manner of items that move through the air, from natural wonders (birds and butterflies), to man-made inventions (kites and airplanes) to fanciful creatures (dragons, unicorns and flying pigs!). In this year commemorating the first manned mission to land on the Moon, there will even be rocket ships and an astronaut," organizers said in a statement announcing the theme.
GardenFest of Lights of lights will start before Thanksgiving this year, running Nov. 22 – Jan. 6. Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is located at 1800 Lakeside Ave. More information at www.lewisginter.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.