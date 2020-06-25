Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL HENRICO... SOUTHEASTERN HANOVER AND WEST CENTRAL KING WILLIAM COUNTIES... AT 408 PM EDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR GLEN ALLEN, OR NEAR ASHLAND, MOVING EAST AT 15 MPH. WIND GUSTS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH AND PEA SIZE HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ASHLAND, MECHANICSVILLE, HANOVER, STUDLEY, MANQUIN, AYLETT, GLEN ALLEN, LAUREL, LAKESIDE, ENFIELD, CENTRAL GARAGE, HANOVER AIRPORT, UPSHAW, ELMONT, ETNA MILLS, EPWORTH, LONGDALE, WESTWOOD, SOLOMONS STORE AND ATLEE. STRONG WIND GUSTS ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. THESE WIND GUSTS ARE CAPABLE OF KNOCKING DOWN TREE LIMBS, SMALL OR WEAKENED TREES, AND BLOWING AROUND TRASH CANS, POTTED PLANTS, LAWN FURNITURE, AND OTHER LIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS. MOTORISTS SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION IN THE VICINITY OF THIS STORM. BE PREPARED FOR RAPID CHANGES IN WEATHER AND ROAD CONDITIONS. HEAVY RAIN COULD CAUSE PONDING OF WATER ON ROADS, AND POSSIBLE MINOR FLOODING OF DITCHES AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS.