Although the Altria Theater has not officially set a reopening date yet, Broadway In Richmond has announced its upcoming season starting in February 2021 with “Jesus Christ Superstar.”
The new season features two Richmond premieres and three Broadway classics, including “My Fair Lady” in May, “Mean Girls” based on the hit movie, “Anastasia” and “Hairspray.” All performances will — hopefully — be held at the Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St.
Current subscribers can renew their subscriptions starting now. New subscriptions will go on sale later this fall. Individual show tickets will be announced as each performance approaches.
The Richmond premiere of “Mean Girls” comes direct from Broadway from writer Tina Fey, composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (“Legally Blonde”) and director Casey Nicholaw (“The Book of Mormon”). “Anastasia” also makes its Richmond debut; the musical is based on the legend of Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia, who could have escaped the execution of her family.
Two shows from the 2019-2020 Broadway In Richmond season that were shelved due to COVID-19 have been rescheduled. “Fiddler On The Roof” will play June 1–6, 2021 and “The Band’s Visit” will run Sept. 14–19, 2021. Tickets for the originally scheduled performances are valid for these new dates.
“After the challenges of separation and solitude through which we have collectively endured, we look forward to the people of Central Virginia coming together in a safe and thoughtful manner to once again experience the inspiration, optimism and wonder of live musical theater,” Jack Meyer, a spokesperson for Nederlander Producing Co. of America, Inc., Broadway In Richmond’s presenter, said via email.
Although Altria Theater is not currently hosting large shows, Tim Miller, director of marketing said, “We’re excited that the Richmond Symphony is hosting their summer series at Dominion Energy Center and optimistic that by February we’ll be in a position to host our first Broadway performance of the season and other large shows at Altria Theater.”
ASM Global, the parent company of ASM Richmond, which manages the Altria Theater, Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center, and Dominion Energy Center, has implemented a set of safety practices and protocols designed to enable a full and safe reopening when that time comes. These protocols are based on ASM Global’s environmental hygiene program, called VenueShield.
“Although we’re not currently hosting a great deal of performances, we hope that the symphony’s summer series will be the beginning of things to come. We are preparing for when we will be able to open our doors for large events to the public again, based on the guidance of the state and health experts,” Miller said.
The VenueShield program is being guided by scientific and medical research input from Drexel University College of Medicine. It will address issues such as social distancing, wearing masks, cleaning protocols, and technology used to limit human interaction when the venues reopen.
The first of ASM Richmond’s venues to reopen on a limited capacity is the Gottwald Playhouse at the Dominion Energy Center. It is currently hosting the Richmond Symphony’s summer concert series with a limited live audience of up to 40 people in the 200-seat Playhouse every Thursday from now through Aug. 13.
Here is the new Broadway In Richmond schedule:
“Jesus Christ Superstar:” Feb. 23-28, 2021
“My Fair Lady:” May 4-9, 2021
“Mean Girls:” July 13-18, 2021
“Anastasia:” Aug. 3-9, 2021
“Hairspray:” Aug. 24-29, 2021
Subscriptions to the five-show Broadway In Richmond season start at $215. For more information and to purchase tickets when they go on sale, visit www.BroadwayInRichmond.com or call (800) 514-ETIX (3849).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.