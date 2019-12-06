Kehinde Wiley’s monumental sculpture “Rumors of War” is currently being installed for its official unveiling in front of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 3:30 p.m.
The sculpture depicts an African-American man with a crown of dreadlocks, wearing urban clothes and sneakers sitting astride a horse.
It was created in response to the monument of Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart on Monument Avenue that Wiley encountered while he was visiting Richmond for his retrospective at the VMFA.
The face of “Rumors of War” is a composite of six different people; the artist didn’t want the sculpture to represent only one identity, but rather black American men at large.
But the body of the sculpture is based on Najee Wilson, a 32-year old artist’s model living in Brooklyn and originally from Charleston, S.C.
Wilson will be visiting Richmond this weekend starting Friday at Candela Gallery and on Saturday at Black Iris for two free events where he will talk about being the inspiration for a work of art and “Rumors of War.”
We chatted with Wilson by phone before his Richmond visit about how he met Kehinde Wiley and came to work with the artist.
“We met over Instagram, actually,” Wilson said. “I saw his retrospective at the Brooklyn Museum and was struck by the magnitude of the work. How smart his choices were in creating art relevant to the time we live in.”
An artist himself with a background in design, Wilson was working as a professional model and wanted to model for Wiley.
“I’m so much like the people he represents. I found him on Instagram and sent him a message. About a month or so later, he replied and said, ‘Yes! That would be amazing.’”
Around that time, Wiley was announced as the artist for President Obama’s official portrait, which made their connection feel even more important.
“It’s great to see a contemporary artist such as Kehinde engaged with social media and using it to fuel his work,” Wilson said.
Wilson first visited Wiley’s studio in Williamsburg, Brooklyn in 2018.
“It was a very long day. We shot a ton of stuff. He works by way of photography. A lot of the work is done by documenting the various tableaux he wants to create,” Wilson said.
They talked about “Rumors of War.” Wiley talked about Confederate sculpture and they looked through books of Confederate sculpture together. They about what it meant to embody feelings like change, aggression and power.
“When we started to create the work, he had an armature. There was no real horse. I took that pose, of ‘Rumors of War,’ that was the first pose I did. He said, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s it! So great! So powerful!”
Wilson said that when he works as a fine art muse, he employs the Stanislavski method used by actors to draw on experiences.
“I was channeling that of a warrior spirit, of a general. Someone very powerful, who understands the people he’s fighting with. When you look up at the figure, I’m leading the charge. Not giving orders, but to be a part of them.”
“The day I left the studio, I was reeling. I didn’t really know what I had done,” Wilson said. He wasn’t able to talk about it with family or friends because the project was top secret.
When “Rumors of War” was unveiled in Times Square in September, Wilson said “my jaw opened.”
“’Rumors of War’ is about change. Being a black man from South Carolina, where there are so many Confederate monuments, to see where this sculpture is going, it has the ability to affect change. It’s change that people can see. I’m the muse, but it’s not exactly me.”
He talked about how the face of “Rumors of War” is a composite of six different faces.
“The portrait is for the time we live in. The people [represented] are young and old, multi-races. If you keep that in mind when you look at this figure, it’s so modern. It’s about all of us. We’re all one.”
At the Times Square unveiling, Wilson met Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and City Council member Kim Gray who encouraged him to make the trip to Richmond for the installation of “Rumors of War.”
Chelsea Higgs Wise, a local activist, will be leading a discussion with Wilson at the Black Iris on Saturday about his role as muse for “Rumors of War,” where they will also talk about the importance of black creatives and changing narratives in the South.
On Monday, he plans to speak with students from Richmond Public Schools and will attend the “Rumors of War” unveiling on Tuesday.
Where, he said, he will "look up at something that looks like me, that looks like you. The tremendous reach of this...to get us to believe that we can imagine a better world."
Friday, Dec. 6
Candela Gallery, 214 W. Broad St., (804) 225-5527
5:30 p.m.-9 p.m.
During First Friday’s Art Walk, Najee Wilson will be at Candela Gallery to share his story as an artist and a muse for Kehinde Wiley’s “Rumors of War.” With a conversation moderated by Jasmine Leeward, followed by a meet and greet with Wilson.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Black Iris, 321 W. Broad St., (804) 620-7321
6 p.m.-midnight
Najee Wilson and Chelsea Higgs Wise will discuss Najee’s part in the creation of “Rumors of War,” the importance of black creatives and creating counter narratives. Followed by an after party with music by Afrique Sessions.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
"Rumors of War" permanent installation
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., vmfa.museum or (804) 340-1400.
3:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.