Former First Lady Michelle Obama is headed to Richmond in March as part of the Richmond Forum speaker series.
Obama's appearance is kind of a bonus event for the Forum's 2019-2020 season, whose five speakers were announced in April.
"The Richmond Forum Presents A Conversation with Former First Lady Michelle Obama" was announced at the end of the Forum's first 2019-2020 show on Nov. 9, which featured sports commentator Bob Costas.
Tickets to the Obama event were first opened to Richmond Forum season subscribers through Dec. 1. A limited number of tickets open to the general public Tuesday, Dec. 3. Prospective attendees must be signed up for the Richmond Forum's email list to receive the purchase link and code. You can sign up at richmondforum.org/email.
There are two ticket levels available: $30 for seating in the Simulcast Room, which is in the Altria Theater ballroom with four big screens (not the actual theater). And $55-$225 for seating for seating in the theater, which seats 3,600.
The Michelle Obama special program benefits speech and debate programs in public middle and high schools in the Richmond area.
Now in its 34th season, The Richmond Forum is a speaker series organized by a local nonprofit by the same name. The rest of its 34th season features Dave Isay of StoryCorps, Catherine Burns of The Moth and Brandon Stanton of Humans of New York; Bryan Stevenson, the founder of the Equal Justice Initiative and author of “Just Mercy;" Peggy Noonan, former speechwriter for President Ronald Reagan and Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist; and Vijay Gupta — founder of Street Symphony.
Tickets to The Richmond Forum Presents A Conversation with Former First Lady Michelle Obama are in addition to the sold-out 34th season. The event takes place Tuesday, March 24 at 7 p.m. at Altria Theater at 6 N. Laurel St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.