Monte Durham, fashion director of TLC's "Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta," is headed to Richmond this Sunday for the Richmond Wedding Experience.
The event will be held at the Greater Richmond Convention Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Durham will offer a talk on wedding trends at 2:30 p.m.
According to organizers of the event, the show will cover new wedding trends such as the use of more natural colors, adding personal statements to the ceremony and adding untraditional music options like gospel choirs.
The event will include a runway fashion show, a Ring Selfie Station and more than 150 exhibitors on every facet of wedding planning.
Tickets are $10 to $15. More information at https://weddingexperience.com.
