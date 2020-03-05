"Swagger," the new streaming series based on the life of NBA star Kevin Durant, was filming at the Downtown YMCA at 2 W. Franklin St. in Richmond on Thursday.
Production trailers for the cast and crew were set up outside of the Downtown YMCA on Thursday and are expected to return on Friday and Monday.
Filming is expected to take place in the small and large gyms inside the YMCA, as well as outside on Foushee Street.
Winston Duke, from "Black Panther" and "Us," was tapped for the lead, but had to exit the series because of an injury suffered on-set, according to Deadline.
O’Shea Jackson Jr. from "Straight Outta Compton" and "Just Mercy" has taken over as the lead role of Ike, a youth basketball coach and former star player, according to Deadline as well.
The show will explore the world of youth basketball: the players, their families and coaches.
The show is expected to be released on Apple’s new streaming platform. It is written and directed by Reggie Rock Bythewood and produced by Durant’s Thirty Five Ventures, Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios.
The series is expected to continue filming in the Richmond area through the spring.
