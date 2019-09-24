Netflix released Tuesday (Sept. 24) the official trailer for "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie," which is written and directed by Richmond native Vince Gilligan, who also created the hit AMC television series.
The film launches on Oct. 11 on Netflix and in just 68 theaters across the country opening weekend, including Bow Tie's Movieland at Boulevard Square in Richmond.
The film is a followup to the television series. "Breaking Bad" debuted in January 2008 and followed the story of Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher turned meth maker and dealer following a cancer diagnosis. The show ran for five seasons, won numerous awards - including 16 Primetime Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards and two Peabody Awards - and has frequently been listed as one of the greatest television shows of all time.
Gilligan was born in Richmond and graduated in 1985 from L.C. Bird High School in Chesterfield County before going to New York University and later launching a successful writing career in Hollywood, writing for shows including "The X-Files" before he created "Breaking Bad."
The film "reunites fans with Jesse Pinkman (Emmy-winner Aaron Paul). In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future," according to the release.
Advanced tickets for the theater runs of "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" will be available at elcaminobreakingbadmovie.com.
