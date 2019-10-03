...INCREASED FIRE DANGER TODAY FOR CENTRAL AND EAST-CENTRAL
VIRGINIA...
A DRY COLD FRONT WILL CROSS THE REGION THIS MORNING. A NORTH WIND
WILL INCREASE TO AROUND 15 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 MPH LATER THIS
MORNING AND AFTERNOON. THE HIGHEST GUSTS WILL BE EAST OF INTERSTATE
95. MINIMUM RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES ARE EXPECTED TO DROP TO BETWEEN
30% AND 35%. THIS WILL RESULT IN ENHANCED FIRE DANGER, ESPECIALLY
GIVEN THAT VERY DRY CONDITIONS HAVE DEVELOPED OVER THE PAST
MONTH. ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO SPREAD
QUICKLY.
RESIDENTS ARE URGED TO EXERCISE CAUTION HANDLING ANY POTENTIAL
IGNITION SOURCE...INCLUDING MACHINERY... CIGARETTES...AND MATCHES.
BE SURE TO PROPERLY DISCARD ALL SMOKING MATERIALS. ANY DRY GRASSES
AND TREE LITTER THAT IGNITE WILL HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO SPREAD QUICKLY.
