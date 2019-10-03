If you've been wanting to see more of "The Walking Dead" spin-off filming around Richmond, Petersburg and Hopewell, here's your chance.

AMC released first-look images from the upcoming series in advance of the show making its panel debut at the New York Comic Con this Saturday.

The series, which has a working title of "Monument," has been filming in the Richmond area since the summer and is expected to stick around until November.

The spin-off will feature two young female protagonists and focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the zombie apocalypse.

According to the show, "Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever."

The show stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston and Nico Tortorella.

The “Monument” crew has rented a 300,000-square-foot warehouse in South Richmond, where they are constructing sets, and they occupy a 70,000-square-foot office space in Richmond.

The show will premiere on AMC in spring 2020.

