TWD3_100_JW_0819_0407_RT.jpg

Nico Tortorella as Felix, Annet Mahendru as Huck - TWD3 _ Season 1 - Photo Credit: Jojo Whilden/AMC

 Jojo Whilden/AMC

"The Walking Dead" spin-off that's been filming in Virginia since this summer has released a trailer.

The third scripted series in “The Walking Dead” franchise has a working title of “Monument” and will follow the first generation of kids coming of age in the zombie apocalypse. It’s been described as a “Lord of the Flies” type situation where some characters will become heroes, others will become villains.

It will be released on AMC in the spring of 2020.

The crew filmed a critical scene in Hopewell with a plane crash, as well as scenes in Richmond and Petersburg.

The trailer includes footage from the plane crash scene, as well as some shots of the river.

The crew has rented a 300,000-square-foot warehouse in South Richmond, where they are constructing sets, and they occupy a 70,000-square-foot office space in Richmond.

Having a show of this size with hundreds of extras "is like moving around an entire city," Andy Edmunds, director for the Virginia Film Office, said.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

ccurran@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6151

Twitter: @collcurran

Tags

Colleen Curran covers arts and entertainment for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She writes the weekly column Top Five Weekend Events.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription