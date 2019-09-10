Hip-hop fashion, Solange Knowles, the Central Park Five and fashion designer Dapper Dan are just a few of the topics on tap at the four-day Afrikana Independent Film Festival this weekend in Richmond.
“Film is an extremely powerful medium," festival organizer, Enjoli Moon, said. "There’s something about the visual aspect of film that makes it easier for people to connect and for stories to penetrate and shift a person’s perspective.”
For the fourth year in a row, the independent film festival celebrates the power of black storytelling with a series of screenings, panel discussions and short films.
On Thursday, the festival will kick off with a discussion of the eagerly anticipated film “Harriet,” based on Harriet Tubman, abolitionist and “conductor” of the Underground Railroad, at The Valentine, 1015 East Clay Street, followed by a panel discussion.
On Friday, the festival will delve into the world of hip-hop fashion with the Virginia premiere of the documentary “The Remix: Hip Hop x Fashion” at the Institute for Contemporary Art, 601 W. Broad St. The film looks at the women who created some of the most legendary looks in hip-hop.
Dapper Dan, Harlem’s hip hop tailor who became known for remixing luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Fendi, will participate in a panel after the screening, as well as celebrity stylist and designer Misa Hylton. Hylton has styled many hip-hop celebrities in the past, like Lil Kim’s famous purple one-shouldered catsuit with a sequin pasty covering the breast.
On Saturday, “The Central Park Five” will be screened at the ICA. The Ken Burns' documentary explores the story of five black and Latino teenagers who were convicted of raping a white woman in Central Park in 1989. After they spent many years in prison, a serial rapist confessed to the crime.
Central Park Five exoneree, Raymond Santana, will attend the screening and host a moderated discussion after the film at the ICA.
Also on Saturday, the popular Saturday Shorts Showcase will screen over 30 short films at a host of galleries and museums such as Candela Gallery at 214 W. Broad St., 1708 Gallery at 319 W. Broad St. and the Black History Museum, 122 W. Leigh St.
“We started the festival as a monthly showcase where we would screen one short film at a gallery around town and bring in the filmmaker. That’s how we introduced ourselves to Richmond and developed relationships in the city,” Moon said. “It’s one of my favorite parts of the festival. And it’s nice to recreate that experience ‘times ten’ on a Saturday afternoon.”
The festival will also include a screening of “When I Get Home,” an experimental short film by singer-songwriter Solange Knowles at Candela Gallery on Saturday, which was screened at the ICA earlier this month.
“There are very limited expressions of blackness in our culture. Our goal is to create spaces where black cinema is highlighted so that the full range of black experience can be seen and understood,” Moon said. “It’s important for everyone to feel that there are reflections of themselves out there in the world.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.