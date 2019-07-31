A casting agent is currently looking for women to play roles as prostitutes that call for partial nudity for a prominent cable show filming in the Richmond area.
The show is most likely "The Good Lord Bird," starring Ethan Hawke, currently filming in the Goochland area.
The casting agent, Carol Grant Casting, is seeking women age 21 and over who are "comfortable working in scenes with adult content and sexual situations," according to the casting call.
The scenes will take place in a mid-1800's saloon or hotel described as a brothel.
The roles as described as "haggard prostitutes" or "saloon gals" in the casting call and will require partial nudity, such as going topless or showing one's backside.
According to the casting call, there will be higher based pay for women who work under the partial nudity agreement.
Women who want to be considered for these roles should submit an email to cgcastingvirginia@gmail.com.
"The Good Lord Bird" is an eight-part limited series coming to Showtime, based on the National Book Award-winning novel by bestselling author James McBride. Hawke will star as 19th-century abolitionist John Brown and is co-writing and executive producing the series.
The show will be told from the point of view of Onion, an enslaved teenager who joins John Brown, eventually participating in the famous 1859 raid on the Army depot at Harpers Ferry.
Grant is a California-based casting agent who also did the casting on "Harriet," the feature film on Harriet Tubman that filmed in Virginia last year and will be released this fall.
She compared the adult-content scenes she's currently casting as similar to those on "Outlander" or "Deadwood."
"We’ve seen things on various network shows that involve sexual content and nudity," Grant said. "(These scenes) will be done in the utmost taste and on a closed set."
Grant said that she is also still looking for men who can ride horseback for the same show.
She has also been working with Kendall Cooper, the casting director for "The Walking Dead" spin-off and sharing files on amputees for both shows.
"The Good Lord Bird" is currently filming in the Goochland area and will continue to film through November.
More information on casting can be found at www.carolgrantcasting.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.