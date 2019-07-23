Harriet

Cynthia Erivo stars as Harriet Tubman in "Harriet," a Focus Features release.

 Glen Wilson / Focus Features

The first trailer for "Harriet," the feature film biopic on Harriet Tubman filmed in Virginia, has been released from Focus Features.

The movie will be released in theaters Nov. 1.

"Harriet" stars Cynthia Erivo from the Broadway version of “The Color Purple” as Tubman and Leslie Odom Jr. from “Hamilton” as William Still, an Underground Railroad conductor.

The film is directed by Kasi Lemmons ("Eve’s Bayou”).

"Harriet" filmed in Virginia around Petersburg, Powhatan County and Cumberland County and central Virginia plantations, among other places.

The project is expected to have a $30 million economic impact in Virginia.

