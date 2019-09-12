If you want to catch a sneak preview of the movie version of "Downton Abbey," VPM, formerly known as the Community Idea Stations, is hosting an advanced screening in Short Pump on Wednesday, Sept. 18.
Held two days before the national release of the movie, the event invites guests to attend in period dress and walk a red carpet.
Tickets to the "Downton Abbey" screening cost $18.
VPM has reserved two screens at Regal Cinemas, Short Pump for the advanced screening.
"Downton Abbey" preview parties are a popular event in Richmond.
The last time the Community Idea Stations held a "Downton Abbey" preview screening was in 2016 at the Altria Theater before the sixth and final season of the popular PBS Masterpiece TV series. That event was sold-out.
Before that, free preview screenings for the TV series were held for a few years at the Byrd Theatre in Carytown.
"We requested of Focus Features to use the Byrd, as the venue is amazing and was built at the same time the movie takes place," Terry Menefee Gau, event manager for VPM, said via email.
But because the "Downton Abbey" movie is a Focus Features production, rather than PBS production, they asked VPM to use one of their distribution partners at Regal Short Pump.
Tickets to the advanced screening on Wednesday are almost sold-out as of this writing and will serve as a donation to VPM.
On the show's popularity in Richmond, Gau said, "I don’t know why others love the show, but I know that I love the show because of the excellent writing, direction, and performances. This is a glimpse into a rarely explored era - and one that changes drastically. So the context is compelling. But also, the characters are real; sometimes they make bad choices that have lasting consequences. We feel those losses because the characters feel like they are people we know. And even though we may not like all of the characters - we end up loving them. It’s storytelling at its best."
