The Showtime series "The Good Lord Bird" starring Ethan Hawke is looking for paid extras.
The series is looking for extras who will work as stand-ins, doubles and in non-speaking roles.
The show will be told from the point of view of Onion, an enslaved teenager who joins abolitionist John Brown, eventually participating in the famous 1859 raid on the Army depot at Harpers Ferry.
Hawke will star as 19th-century abolitionist John Brown.
Stand-ins and photo doubles for Onion are needed, as well as amputees and men with horseback riding skills.
The show will film in Powhatan through November.
For more information, visit https://www.carolgrantcasting.com.
