“The Walking Dead” follows survivors of a zombie apocalypse. The television series is based on a comic book series of the same name created by Robert Kirkman.

"The Walking Dead" spin-off will be filming in Hopewell starting next week.

The AMC series has a title now too. It will be called "Monument."

The 10-episode series will follow two young women coming of age during the zombie apocalypse.

The crew will be working in the area from Tuesday, July 30 through Thursday, Aug. 15.

A few specifics on where they'll be filming:

Hopewell Street between East Poythress and East Cawson will be the location for a critical scene featuring a plane crash with a 737 fuselage.

Hopewell Street between East Poythress and East Cawson will be closed from Wednesday, July 31 at 6 p.m. to Thursday, Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. Filming will happen overnight from Aug. 7 and Aug. 8 and Aug. 13.

East Broadway Avenue between Route 10 and Kippax Street will be closed during filming on Aug. 7 and 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. and on Aug. 15 from 4 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Kendall Cooper Casting is looking for local extras for the series from now through November. Extras will be paid. For more information, go to http://www.kendallcooper.com/walkingdead.html

The series will be filming in the Virginia area through November.

