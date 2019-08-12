"Edward Hopper and the American Hotel" is headed to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts this fall, featuring more than 60 of the 20th-century artist's paintings, drawings and watercolors, including six drawings on loan from Virginia musician Bruce Hornsby.
The exhibit, which explores the artist's fascination with hotels, motels and other public settings, will be on view at the VMFA from Oct. 26 to Feb. 23, 2020.
As part of the exhibit, the museum will recreate "Western Motel," one of the artist's most well-known paintings, as a three-dimensional simulated motel space where visitors can "step inside" his work.
The museum will also be offering a "Hopper Hotel Experience,” where guests can stay overnight at the museum in a room inspired by "Western Motel." There will be a variety of packages available at different price points, including dinner at Amuse or a guided tour of the exhibit by the curator. This is the first time that VMFA has recreated a work of art in a three-dimensional space and made it available to rent for the night.
The VMFA, located at 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., is the only East Coast venue for "Edward Hopper and the American Hotel." After its debut at the VMFA, the exhibition will travel to the Indianapolis Museum of Art.
Tickets to the exhibit will cost $16 for adults, $12 for seniors, $10 for ages 7-17 and college students and free for members. More information at vmfa.museum or (804) 340-1400.
