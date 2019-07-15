More than 20% of the full-time staff members at the Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU are losing their jobs.
Six full-time employees out of 27 are having their positions eliminated as a result of a reorganization, said Dominic Willsdon, executive director of the ICA.
"The ICA is not being downsized," Willsdon said via email. "We're carrying out a staff [reorganization], as organizations do from time to time."
The staff eliminations will begin in August and run through March 2020.
The non-collecting contemporary art museum at Virginia Commonwealth University opened in April 2018 after four years of construction and roughly 15 years of planning.
Willsdon said the reorganization comes from a new strategic plan for the ICA and VCU's wider strategic plan Quest 2025, which will be published later in the summer.
Although six full-time roles were eliminated, the ICA said it will be creating seven new roles in the months ahead.
Current ICA staff members will be eligible for and encouraged to apply for the new positions, Willsdon said.
The layoffs weren't the first staffing change at the ICA.
The original director, Lisa Freiman, abruptly stepped down in January 2018, four months before the museum opened. Her replacement, Willsdon, started in December 2019. The inaugural curator, Lauren Ross, did not have her contract renewed at the ICA. She was eventually replaced by Stephanie Smith. Carol Anne Baker Lajoie, director of development for the museum since 2015, left in May.
Last month, Ellwood Thompson’s Café closed its location inside museum because it "was not financially sustainable," according to Ellwood Thompson’s Local Market owner Rick Hood.
The ICA hit its first-year goal of 100,000 attendance in April. Attendance to date is now 113,000.
The $41 million building, which covers 41,000 square feet, is at 601 W. Broad St., at the corner of Belvidere and Broad streets.
Institute-of-Contemporary-Art To maintain itself as contemporary it must provide art consistent with speed, guns, digits, machines, energy(other than human or animal), and lawful borders(government).
Take a deep breath Richmond - it’s only a reorg. The monuments won’t be harmed, Ukrops is still selling White House rolls and another failed project by City Hall is taking shape. Now sleep tight.
So, they are laying off 20 people to create 21 new positions. Business manipulation should be recognised as artful creation. Private funds create $1,000 per sq. ft. for metal boxes but I suppose, being VCU, the state will cover the $100 sq.ft. to maintain/operate it. Interesting 1,000 visitors per day will not support a cafe. Of course, if the attendees are bus loads of students..............
Waste of money anyway-close it!
And to think that the Democratic Party is going to make college free...... it’s not going to happen. Political people stop luring to us.... you can’t promise anything for free until you fix the problems and all these unfunded mandates first and the National Debt is brought down. Stop the lies and fix the problems the government has created
Which government?
Interesting. I have news for all of you—-“College Tuition is also not financially sustainable," Last month, Ellwood Thompson’s Café closed its location inside museum because it "was not financially sustainable,"
The most ugliest and worthless building in Richmond. And it leaks ..... no bailout. Sorry. A total waste of money.
Curious - where did the 41 million come from?
https://lmgtfy.com/?q=ica+41+million+funding&p=1&s=g
The Clinton Foundation?
