The second annual Something in the Water music festival from hip-hop star Pharrell Williams in Virginia Beach has announced its 2020 music lineup.
The music portion of the "multi-day music festival and cultural experience" from the Virginia Beach native and recording artist, producer, philanthropist and fashion designer will take place Friday, April 26 through Sunday, April 24, on three stages at the Virginia Beach oceanfront.
Plus, "Pharrell will expand upon the week by once again bringing the best of what he's seen around the world back to Virginia Beach, including the brightest minds from the culinary world, technology, environmental sustainability, health & wellness, media and more, from Monday, April 20 through Thursday, April 23," according to a news release.
The starting lineup includes: A$AP Rocky, Beck, Chance the Rapper, Foo Fighters, Migos, Post Malone, Usher and Leon Bridges, to name a few.
Tickets start at $195 for a three-day pass and go on sale at noon Saturday, Dec. 14 at somethinginthewater.com. This follows a sold-out, locals-only pre-sale that happened in the fall.
Pharrell launched the festival last year "to unite the community and celebrate the diversity and magic of Virginia Beach. It was an opportunity to bring the best of what Pharrell has encountered around the world back to his hometown," the release stated.
An estimated 35,000 attendees attended the sold-out 2019 festival, which was widely heralded as a success for the town and artists.
The full initial lineup is (more artists will be announced later):
A$AP Rocky, Baby Rose, Bae Worldwide, BANKS, Beck, Brittany Howard, Buddy, Chad Hugo, Chance the Rapper, Clipse, EarthGang, Foo Fighters, FriendsWithYou, Global Citizen, Gunna, H.E.R., Jaden Smith, Jozzy, JR, Kali Uchis, KAWS, KP The Great, LANY, Lauren Jauregui, Leon Bridges, Lil Tecca, Lil Tjay, Love Mansuy, Mahalia, Major Lazer, Mereba, Metro Boomin, Migos, Nelly, Nickelus F, Noodles, Pharrell & Friends, Playboi Carti, Pop Smoke, Pop-Up Church Service, Post Malone, Quinn XCII, Rema, Rico Nasty, Sabrina Claudio, Snoh Aalegra, SOSUPERSAM, Tank and the Bangas, The Head and the Heart, Tierra Whack, Trey Songz, Turnover, Tyler, the Creator, Usher, VENUS X, Wale and the Backyard Band, 070 Shake, 6LACK and 99 Neighbors.
