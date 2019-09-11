Bob Dylan
Legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan and his band are headed to Virginia State University's Multi-Purpose Center on Nov. 13.

Tickets runs $52 to $82, with a $25 discount to Virginia State University students.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m.

The last time Dylan performed locally was at the Richmond Coliseum in 2017.

The VSU Multi-Purpose Center is located at 20809 Second Ave. in Ettrick. Tickets available at www.bobdylan.com, www.ticketmaster.com or (804) 524-3300.

