As the fall season approaches, the region’s concert schedules suggest new budget considerations. For instance, turning once more to last year’s sweaters and jackets frees up clothing money that can go toward concert tickets. And with that sense of guilt-free joy in mind, here’s a look at a few of the highlights ahead.
The weather should still be comfortable outside for the band Bastille at Virginia Credit Union Live! at Richmond Raceway on Sept. 28. Don’t miss a day of the Richmond Folk Festival (Oct. 11-13), with Cajun greats Beausoleil avec Michael Doucet, honky-tonk/country artist Dale Watson and blues players Super Chikan & the Fighting Cocks among the many performers. On Oct. 20, the Altria Theater will present ’70s Classic Soul featuring The Whispers, The Spinners, Harold Melvin’s Blue Notes and more.
On the schedule at Dominion Energy Center is Gordon Lightfoot (Oct. 2), progressive rockers Dream Theater (Oct. 6) and the pop/rock hits of Goo Goo Dolls (Nov. 19). Look for Robyn Hitchcock at Capital Ale House on Nov. 16, while the Broadberry’s full slate includes Bob Mould (Sept. 25) and Seattle legends Mudhoney (Oct. 7).
The Tin Pan will feature Loudon Wainwright III (Oct. 11), soul/gospel singer Oleta Adams (Nov. 1) and blues/rock guitarist Eric Gales (Nov. 10). Coming to the University of Richmond’s Modlin Center for the Arts are Lucinda Williams and Buick 6 (Sept. 25) and Leo Kottke (Nov. 10).
The National has another busy fall in the works, where you’ll find Calexico + Iron & Wine (Sept. 24), the two-night return of Lake Street Dive (Oct. 11-12), X Ambassadors (Oct. 26) and some big country dates with The Band Perry (Oct. 14) and Dwight Yoakam (Nov. 7).
Pianist George Winston will appear Oct. 25 at the Cultural Center at Glen Allen. At the Beacon Theatre in Hopewell, plan for Lorrie Morgan (Oct. 4), classic rockers Blue Oyster Cult (Oct. 5) and Bill Anderson (Nov. 9).
Looking up the road a bit in Charlottesville, John Paul Jones Arena offers Miranda Lambert with Maren Morris (Nov. 7) and Ariana Grande (Nov. 15). Pianist Jim Brickman will be at the Paramount Theater on Dec. 16, and the fall lineup at the Jefferson Theater includes two nights with rising bluegrass star Billy Strings (Nov. 7-8) and Robert Earl Keen (Dec. 8).
And you can enjoy a few more evenings outside at the city’s Sprint Pavilion, with Elvis Costello and The Imposters (Oct. 23) and Wilco (Nov. 8) counted among its performers.
Heading south, The NorVA’s lineup includes Elvis Costello and The Imposters (Nov. 1), Billy Strings (Nov. 6), rapper Big K.R.I.T. (Nov. 8) and country singer Riley Green (Dec. 14). The Christian music band MercyMe will be at Scope Arena on Oct. 19 with Crowder and Micah Tyler, while Chrysler Hall will present Patti LaBelle on Nov. 10.
Jazz fans should check the schedule for Attucks Theatre, which includes saxophonists Mark Shim (Oct. 5) and Bobby Watson (Nov. 2), plus guitarist Ken Navarro and sax player Jeff Kashiwa (Nov. 16). At the Ferguson Center for the Arts at Christopher Newport University, look for George Thorogood and the Destroyers (Oct. 3), Clint Black (Nov. 16) and Christmas shows with Dave Koz and Friends (Dec. 7) and Chris Tomlin (Dec. 8).
ODU’s Constant Convocation Center is bringing Logic (Oct. 27) and a night of rock with Five Finger Death Punch, Three Days Grace and more (Dec. 2). Get some air with Chris Stapleton at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater on Oct. 18. A little farther up Interstate 95, at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, celebrate the seasonal change with Snoop Dogg and Wu Tang Clan (Sept. 27) and Brantley Gilbert (Oct. 12).
And for a few major shows to carry you up to the holidays, grab tickets to Capital One Arena in D.C. for Carrie Underwood with Maddie & Tae and Runaway Jane (Oct. 4), Chance the Rapper (Oct. 11), Post Malone (Oct. 12), The Chainsmokers (Oct. 15) and Cher with Nile Rodgers & Chic (Dec. 10).
