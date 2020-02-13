Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden has announced the line-up for this year's season of Flowers After 5, starting June 5.
This year, Beth Monroe, a spokesperson for the garden, said, "We’re kicking it up a notch (literally!) with dancing. On select evenings, local dance groups are doing dance demos and guests are invited to join in or simply watch the fun. We will continue to have Fidos After 5 Nights on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month when leashed dogs are allowed."
The Garden is adding movement to Flowers After 5 to connect it to their exhibit Wind, Waves and Light: Art in Motion by George Sherwood, a series of large-scale, stainless steel sculptures that move and change with the wind, opening April 24 and running through Oct. 18.
Here's the line-up for this year's Flowers After 5:
June 4: The Original Elbe-Musikanten German Band
Traditional style of German, Austrian, Czech and Slovak music such as polkas, marches, waltzes as well as other favorites.
Dance demos with the S.G.T.E.V. Hirschjäger Bavarian Dancers (German dance group)
June 11: Antique Melody Show
A nostalgic matinee of 1920s—1940s radio stars such as Annette Hanshaw, Mae West, Fats Waller, Eartha Kitt and Jo Stafford, just to name a few.
Also a Fidos After 5
June 18: Shades of Gray
Six-piece dance band featuring classic dance hits from the 1970s and 1980s, along with some rock and current hits.
June 25: Dead Letter Officers
Richmond’s R.E.M. merchants, the Dead Letter Officers, focus on early R.E.M. music from the early to late 1980s.
Also a Fidos After 5
July 2: Jay Brown’s Grace Street Seven
A vintage style jazz septet that performs songs in the tradition of early American dance bands from the 1920s—1930s.
Dance demos with RVA Swing (Swing & Lindy Hop)
July 9: Ban Caribe
A blend of Afro-Cuban, Latin, Caribbean and rhythm and blues.
Also a Fidos After 5
July 16: Jackass Flats
Virginia bluegrass quintet with a little electric rock ’n roll.
July 23: Bruce Ewan
An evening of blues and jazz fusion with Bruce Ewan on harmonica and vocals and jazz guitar master Randy Johnston.
Also a Fidos After 5
July 30: Brass in Pocket
A tribute band featuring the music of Chrissie Hynde and The Pretenders.
August 6: The Whiskey Rebellion
Bluegrass, jazz, and rock and roll.
August 13: Paul Urban & Friends
Tidewater roots and blues band..
Also a Fidos After 5
August 20: Triple Crossing Jazz Project
Specializing in swingin' classic jazz from the 1930s through the 1960s.
Dance demos (ballroom)
August 27: E3
Local party band featuring members of the group Everything.
Also a Fidos After 5
September 3: U & I Plus Latin Band
Cover band performing a mix of Afro Caribbean Salsa infused with a bit of old school R&B.
Dance demos with Salsa Connection Dance Company LLC (salsa)
September 10: Dance Candy
Hip-hop and pop, jazz and funk and straight-up R&B.
Also a Fidos After 5
Flowers After 5 concerts run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave., with the garden closing at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $14 for adults, $11 for seniors, $8 for children 12 and under, free for ages 3 and under and for members. Visit www.lewisginter.org or call (804) 262-9887 for more information.
