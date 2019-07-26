Richmond Symphony’s Big Tent is headed to Jamestown for a free concert on Tuesday, July 30 at 8 p.m.
The concert, called the American Evolution Fanfare to Democracy Concert, is part of a series of events in honor of 400 years of democracy.
Mark Russell Smith, the former director of the symphony, will lead the symphony for the first time in 10 years. Expect music from American composers like John Williams, Duke Ellington, John Philip Sousa and more.
The concert is open to the public and free.
“It will be a memorable performance in the extraordinarily special setting of Jamestown Island,” David Fisk, executive director of the symphony, said in a statement.
Organizers are expecting 1,000 to 2,000 to attend.
The series of events have drawn some controversy for inviting President Trump to attend a commemorative ceremony that will be held in the morning.
Mayor Levar Stoney resigned from the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation’s main 2019 Commemoration steering committee in response to the invitation.
The morning ceremony will mark the 400th anniversary of the first legislative assembly in North America at the Jamestown Church, which was held in 1619, and is now a historic ruin on the island.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was also invited to attend, although she declined.
Representatives from the General Assembly have been invited to convene in Jamestown for a commemorative session, although Democratic General Assembly leaders have said they’ll boycott any events Trump attends.
The morning ceremony is private and will be simulcast live at Historic Jamestowne and on the Virginia General Assembly website.
For the evening concert which is free and open to the public, attendees should bring their own chairs and blankets for seat. Food trucks
Food trucks such as the Prost! German food truck, Matchsticks BBQ and Flame & Pie will be on site, as well as beer and wine for sale.
No cars will be allowed on Jamestown Island for the concert.
Free shuttle buses will run starting at 5 p.m. from two parking lots at Jamestown Settlement, 2110 Jamestown Road, Williamsburg, and the Neck-o-land satellite parking lot at 1335 Colonial Parkway, Williamsburg.
